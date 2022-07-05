Teen goes missing for 2nd time in 2 weeks

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a teen who’s gone missing for the second time in about two weeks.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen Saturday in the town of Brownville. She’s believed to be in the Syracuse area.

She also went missing on June 22 and was found about a week later.

Police say Crosby is 5 feet, 4 inches and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where she is, call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.

