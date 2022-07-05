Time to sign up for Team Faith’s Relay For Life Softball Tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to sign up for the Team Faith Softball Tournament that raises money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

Team Faith captain Caree Turck says some teams have signed up, but they’re looking for more.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The double-elimination tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

Teams are coed and at least one female needs to be on the field at all times.

Registrations are due by Monday, July 11. It costs $100 per team and the winning team gets its money back.

You can email clt9802@yahoo.com to find out more.

