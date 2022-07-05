Advertisement

Watertown schools get new technology to help keep students safe

Visitors to Watertown schools will have their backgrounds checked through new technology.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Getting into buildings in the Watertown City School District will look a little different this fall.

“It’s a big game-changer for people and it’s going to be a lot safer for people involved,” said Jeffrey Wood, the district’s director of technology.

Visitors to schools will no longer use pen and paper to sign in. Instead, they’ll have their backgrounds checked through new technology.

“It’s time to make sure schools are where they need to be with safety,” said Patti LaBarr, district superintendent.

When you approach the main entrance, you’ll press the buzzer. Someone inside will ask the reason for your visit, you’ll answer, and they’ll open the door.

“You’ll go into what’s like a secure vestibule. Once you get into that vestibule, you’ll be greeted by one of our clerical people, and they’ll ask for your ID,” said LaBarr.

Your photo ID gets scanned and so does your background. If you have no identification, your name and address will be entered manually.

“Somebody will enter that information into the Raptor system, and will automatically go out to a national database and screen that user to make sure that visitor isn’t on the system,” said Wood.

A few examples: sex offender status or custody agreements.

“Once they come in the system once and scan their ID, whoever is running the security desk can reprint their tag automatically from the information already provided,” said Wood.

Part of a $3.6 million grant from the state’s Smart Schools Bond Act, it’s just one of several security measures already implemented. LaBarr says other districts in the area, like General Brown, are already using this badge system.

“There are other school districts locally and around the country who have this technology, so it’s really exciting for us that we’re finally getting it,” she said.

LaBarr says there are two schools in the district, Ohio and Starbuck, that are locked and secure. However, they won’t have the new badge system just yet.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

