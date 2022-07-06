Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival is this weekend
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to head to Adams Saturday for the 12th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival.
Organizers Melissa Broadhurst and Niki Robinson gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.
There will be a kids’ zone with pony rides and free ice cream, a wine garden, food, craft vendors, and live music all day.
You can see the complete list at cheddarcheesefestival.com.
(Note: Our graphics say it’s the ninth annual festival. It’s not.)
