Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to head to Adams Saturday for the 12th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival.

Organizers Melissa Broadhurst and Niki Robinson gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch the video above for their interview.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

There will be a kids’ zone with pony rides and free ice cream, a wine garden, food, craft vendors, and live music all day.

You can see the complete list at cheddarcheesefestival.com.

(Note: Our graphics say it’s the ninth annual festival. It’s not.)

