Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It was likely a scary sight for shoppers Wednesday as St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies armed with AR-15-type rifles entered the Potsdam Walmart.

Officials said the deputies were there to arrest a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle, and ran into the store.

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns, coming through the Walmart entrance. The video also shows them taking a man into custody without incident.

Officials said the deputies were armed with their AR-15-type patrol rifles.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was being arraigned on drug charges late Wednesday afternoon in Potsdam Town Court.

Officials said the man fled a traffic stop in the town of Madrid shortly after noon Wednesday. He was later involved in a crash at the Potsdam Walmart’s parking area, they said.

According to officials, the suspect then ran into the store where he was taken into custody.

Law enforcement advised the public on social media there was no active emergency situation and no ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the county’s drug task force and district attorney’s office, Potsdam Village Police, U.S. Border Patrol, State Police, and Department of Homeland Security.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released. We’ll update this story when we get it.

