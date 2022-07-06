Army relaxes tattoo restrictions

(WWNY) - The Army continues to look for ways to expand recruitment as it struggles to meet enlistment goals in 2022.

Two weeks ago, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth signed a new directive relaxing a restriction on tattoos.

New recruits can now have a single, small, visible tattoo on each hand, one tattoo on the back of their neck, and one behind each ear.

Pentagon officials told the Army Times it is not a lowering of standards, but a realignment with changing societal norms.

Tattoos have been permitted in the past as long as a waiver was granted. A waiver will no longer be needed.

The Army Times reports the Pentagon is also looking into medical standards for things like asthma, which a growing percentage of young people now have.

It comes as Army recruitment is at less than half of its 2022 goal with just 3 months left in its fiscal year.

The military is reportedly struggling with recruitment across all branches.

