Beverly J. Hall, 90, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Beverly J. Hall, age 90, of Lincoln Ave. are saddened to announce her passing at the family home under the care of Hospice Friday afternoon, June 30, 2022.

The family has entrusted arrangements top the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.

As per her wished, there will be no public calling hours or services. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Beverley was born to the late Earl and Agnes (Pemberton) Hall in Waddington, NY on February 16, 1932. She attended Waddington schools and graduated from High School.

She later moved to Danbury, CT and worker for over 40 years in the health care field as a Registered Nurse. Beverly retired from Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT and later relocated the North Country in 1993.

Beverly was a loving sister, devoted mother, grandmother and caring friend, she will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Marasco of Massena, NY, and her two sons; Michael Hall of Sandy Hook, CT and Benedict Hall of Waddington, NY. Beverly is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her sister Mary P. Brown of Waddington, NY. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her two children, Brian S. Hall and Pamela J. Pennella.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

