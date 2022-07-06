It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beautiful soul, Brandi A. Weaver, 31, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center after being diagnosed with a brain mass. (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beautiful soul, Brandi A. Weaver, 31, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center after being diagnosed with a brain mass. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Brandi was born on October 2, 1990, in Massena, NY. Brandi graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School, received her cosmetology license from St Lawrence Lewis Boces and worked as a hairdresser for several years. Brandi worked extremely hard and recently achieved her goal of becoming a Registered Nurse in 2021. Brandi was very proud of her career achievements but more importantly the loving home she created for her family.

Brandi was a loving mother, who enjoyed spending every moment with her children whether it was crafting, kayaking, fishing, camping, dirt biking, swimming, or frog catching. She strived to create an environment of love and laughter with her family.

She will be forever missed and remembered by her children; Zaydin, Zariya and Zoey, her fiancé, Brian Synder; parents, Scott and Sue Simms; sister; Brittani Weaver (Jon Jirik); brothers; Randy Weaver and Tyler Simms; her beloved niece and nephews Annalise, Preston and Greyson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop on Thursday from 4 – 8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 9, at 12:00 Noon at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Words of comfort can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

