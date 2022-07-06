Caleb T. Weygandt, 14, of Dexter

The funeral service for Caleb T. Weygandt will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Caleb T. Weygandt will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life until 4:00pm will follow the funeral at the church.

Caleb passed away Sunday, July 3rd at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. He was 14 years old.

Caleb was born in Gainesville, Florida on Wednesday, June 18, 2008. Caleb was a student in the General Brown School District and would have been starting 8th grade this fall.

Caleb loved being a kid. He enjoyed video games, riding his bicycle, and playing basketball.

Caleb is survived by his parents, Angela and Shawn Fraley of Dexter; his brother, Jonathan Alberghina of Florida; his sisters, Aliah Fraley of Dexter, Temperance Fraley of Watertown; and his grandmothers, Susan Weygandt, Christine Randall. Caleb is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Caleb is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, James Weygandt.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all attendees bring a bicycle helmet for donation.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.



