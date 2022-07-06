Advertisement

Can-Am driver spotlight: Kevin Fetterly Jr.

Can-Am driver spotlight: Kevin Fetterly Jr.
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Fetterly Jr. certainly travels a long way just to race.

He runs in the Dirt Pro Stock Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. The Brasher Falls resident travels an hour and a half one way to race each week.

That cost alone is a lot besides the cost of racing, but to Fetterly, it’s worth it.

Fetterly has been around racing most of his life. You might say it’s in his blood.

As far as his own success on the track, things are coming together for the talented driver.

Fetterly had a good racing season in 2021. As far as this year is concerned, he sees plenty of racing in his future.

Fetterly is hoping to make his mark on the track as the season moves along.

