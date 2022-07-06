Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Parishville

Graveside services for Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 10:00am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville with Rev. Fred Sykes officiating. (Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 10:00am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville with Rev. Fred Sykes officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Compo passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Carol is survived by her children; Mitch (Jackie) Wilson of Ohio, LaDonna (Corey) Wilson of Parishville, NY, Charlene (Brent) Bailey of Parishville, NY, and Chandra (Mary) Wilson of Oswego, NY; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; a sister, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by a brother, close aunts, and close uncles.

Carol was born on February 16, 1945, in Manhattan, KS, the daughter of the late Johnny and Virginia (Johnson) Kittrell. She graduated from SUNY Canton with a Bachelor of Science and Nursing Degree in 1993. Carol married James L. Compo in 1982, at Parishville, NY. He predeceased her on May 20, 2012. Carol worked for the Community Nursing Home in Potsdam, NY and United Helpers in Canton and Ogdensburg for twenty-one years until her retirement in 2008. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crafting, fishing, sharing her faith in the lord, and her sense of humor.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She was devoted to her church and loved her church family. She will be greatly missed by those whose life she touched. A special thanks to our Kansas family for being a great support system throughout mom’s life. She loved all of you dearly.

Donations may be made in Carol’s memory to the Parishville Rescue Squad, 25 Rutman Rd, Parishville, NY 13672 or First Baptist Church of Canton NY, 5 E Main St, Canton, NY 13617.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

