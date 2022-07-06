Carthage man takes plea deal in fatal crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash in St. Lawrence County in 2020.

Mason Reisinger of Carthage pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree vehicular manslaughter and second-degree assault.

He faces up to 5 years in prison when he’s sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court on September 6.

Officials said Reisinger crashed a pickup truck on State Highway 3 in the town of Pitcairn during the early morning hours of October 3, 2020.

Reisinger and a rear-seat passenger, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Watertown, were thrown from the vehicle.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reisinger underwent multiple surgeries following the crash.

Two other passengers were taken to area hospitals with less serious injuries.

Investigators said Reisinger’s blood alcohol content was .09 percent. In New York state, a BAC above .08 percent is considered drunk driving.

A grand jury indicted Reisinger on numerous other counts, including manslaughter and DWI.

