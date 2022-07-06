A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Foxwood Memorial Park with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Foxwood Memorial Park with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Spooner passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Jean Spooner of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Douglas Spooner, Jr. and his companion, Debbie Bean, of Fairport, NY, Terry Spooner and his wife, Jane, of Halfmoon, NY, Rhody Spooner and his wife, Natalie, of Lexington, SC, Jody Spooner and his wife, Donna, of Ogdensburg, NY and Tammy Goult and her husband Donnie, of Summerville, SC; seven grandchildren, Troy, Jacob, and Zoey Goult, Lauren, Jennie, Hannah, and Schuyler Spooner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Douglas was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Spooner and William Spooner, and sisters, Violet Bouchey, Rita Strader, Nora Bouchey, Ruth Easter, and Lorraine Risley.

Douglas was born on February 10, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Henry G. and Jennie Mae (Wilmot) Spooner. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Douglas married Barbara Jean Jennings on August 20, 1960, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rt. Rev. A. D. Charbonneau officiating. Douglas was first employed as a barber at Camp Drum in Watertown. He later owned and operated Doug’s Barber Shop in Ogdensburg for many years. He also owned and operated the Seaway Motocross Track.

Douglas enjoyed coaching for the Standard Shade Roller Kiwanis baseball team and sponsored Doug’s Barber Shop Bowling team at the Ogdensburg Bowling Alley for many years. Doug was an avid Syracuse sports fan. He was a past Grand Marshall of the State of New York of the International Order of the Oddfellows. He was also a member of the Elk’s Lodge and a past Free Mason. Doug also served on the Vestry Board at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg, NY. Donations may be made in Douglas’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, 608 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, and Jerry’s Run for Cancer, 3788 County Route 6, Hammond, NY 13646.

