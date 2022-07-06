Gail M LaPierre, 78, formerly of Deferiet

Gail M LaPierre, 78, of Conway, Arkansas, and former resident of Deferiet, NY, died July 3rd, 2022 in Conway. (Source: Funeral Home)

Born December 20th, 1943, in St Johnsbury Vermont. She was born to the late Irvin and Marion Dubuc. The family moved to Carthage, NY when she went into the ninth grade. Gail graduated from Carthage High School in 1961. Gail married Frederick J. LaPierre on June 25, 1966, at the United Methodist Church in Carthage. He died July 29, 2011.

After graduation and prior to her marriage, she worked as a clerk at W.T. Grants in Carthage. She wrote the column “Deferiet News” for the Carthage Republican Tribune newspaper. Gail served on the board of elections for many years. From April 1999 to September 2015, she served as the village clerk for the Village of Deferiet.

Upon retirement, Gail moved to Conway, Arkansas where she resided with her daughter Kris Williams. Gail loved to knit, crochet, and do crossword puzzles. She loved to shop and collected angels.

Surviving are her daughter and her husband, Kris and Alan Williams Conway, Arkansas; A son and his wife, Jim and Tracy LaPierre, Conway, Arkansas. A grandson Matthew Williams (Emily Fabian), Fayetteville, Arkansas. She has three granddaughters, Kelsey Regan (Cory), Dallas Texas, Alivia Williams (fiancé Colby Cormell) and Jaylen LaPierre, Conway, Arkansas. She also leaves behind her dog Abbie, who brought her a great deal of love and companionship.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Dubuc and a grandson, Christopher Alan Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 8 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Black River Cemetery, Black River. A calling hour will be held from 1-2 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Deferiet Fire Department.

