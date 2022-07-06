Gary E. Thompson, 84, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Thompson passed away at his home on Monday (July 4, 2022) surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary E. Thompson, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Monday (July 11, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday afternoon from 4:00-7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Thompson passed away at his home on Monday (July 4, 2022) surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was married to Martha Halpin for 17 years and they had 8 beautiful children together : Gary Joseph (who died in infancy), Martha (Doug) Smith, Debra Thompson, Susan Thompson, Kathleen (Kenneth) Hilborne, Pamela (George) Morrow, all from Ogdensburg NY , Gary (Patricia) Thompson from Queensbury NY, Steven (Heather) Thompson from Phoenix NY, 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a sister Shirley Johnson of Heuvelton; along with a niece and nephew. He also leaves behind his companion for the past 38 years Regina Lesperance Thompson.

He was born on October 17, 1937 in Brockville, Ontario, a son of the late Elmer & Maude (White) Thompson. He lived in Prescott Ontario for a short time until his family moved permanently to the United States. Dad was a member of the United States National Guard for over 10 years and was honorably discharged. He worked for the New York State highway department, St Lawrence Gas, Diamond National, Acco and retired from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center after 30 + years of devoted service as the Principal Stores Clerk. He also worked on a part-time basis as a salesman for Advertising Specialties selling novelty office items.

While raising his own family, he opened his home up as a foster parent to many children in St. Lawrence County. He was an avid volunteer coach for Kiwanis Baseball for over 13 years and had the pleasure of coaching several hundred of city youth children, and he also volunteered for the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club for many years. He was a devoted catholic and St. Mary’s Cathedral was his second home. He truly enjoyed his many years of boating and fishing on the beautiful St Lawrence River.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club and St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

