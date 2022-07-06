Advertisement

Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance

Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in Michigan Tuesday night and is expected to recover.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan.

Santana was reportedly “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing at an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles outside of Detroit.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees Tuesday, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Fans posted videos showing the response to Santana's collapse on stage Tuesday night during a set in Michigan. (Source: Nora Rodriguez/@JoAnnBarnas/Twitter/CNN)

The 74-year-old musician was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Santana posted on Facebook following the incident, thanking his fans for their “precious prayers.”

The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.
8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash
Alex Hammond
Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor
Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has...
14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday
Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade.
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors
State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
Teen goes missing for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
11 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
Carlos Santana is attended to after collapsing onstage Tuesday night.
RAW: Response to Carlos Santana passing out
Police line
Report: Fort Drum soldier visiting Syracuse dies from gunshot wound
Utah man comes within 2 feed of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Man comes within 2 feet from a cougar