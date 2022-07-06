Harriet E. Welcher, 69, of Massena

Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital.

Born in Massena she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Rocque) Welcher.

Harriet is survived by one son Shawn Welcher of Constable, NY and two brothers Curtis and Candy Welcher of Massena and Peter and Rita Welcher of Arlington, TX. She is also survived by one granddaughter Emmie Rowe. Harriet was predeceased by one sister Shelia Grenon.

Harriet worked for many years as a bus driver for St. Lawrence CDP. Harriet was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with family, reading and playing scratch off tickets. Harriet was proud that she had beat cancer. Harriet was a very caring and sincere person regardless of what life threw at her. She will be missed

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made in her name to the Dialysis center in Massena. 290 East Main Street, Massena, NY 13662

Friends and family are invited to share on line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

