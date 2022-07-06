Advertisement

Herbert J. Lovely Jr., 76, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday...
Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday (July 9, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday (July 9, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg with full military honors.

Calling hours will also be held on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Lovely passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on July 5, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Norma; his children Timothy Lovely and Angela (Steve) Ritchie all of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Daniel Lovely, Andrew Ritchie, Courtney Lovely, Christopher Ritchie & Kelsey Lovely; great grandchildren Maria Ritchie, Ella Ritchie, Wyatt Ritchie, Scarlett Ritchie and Theo Lucas; a brother Edward Lovely of Syracuse; three sisters Jeanette McQuade of Syracuse, Aletha Lovely of Ogdensburg and Sally Main of Ogdensburg.

He was predeceased by a brother Roger Lovely and a sister Mary Lovely who died in infancy.

Herb was born on August 8, 1945 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Herbert J. Sr. & Eva (Blair) Lovely. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the US Army in August of 1963 during the Vietnam War. He was married to Norma J. Williams on January 16, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Herb made a career in the US Army as a cook until his honorable discharge in November 1984. He then went to work at Cedars Nursing Home, Pier 37, Sperling’s Furniture and Harbor Master Restaurant retiring in 2006.

He enjoyed wood working, playing cards and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions have been requested to Jerry’s Run for Cancer, 3788 County Route 6, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Food truck
Food truck owners rejoice over clarifications on safety rules
Army relaxes tattoo restrictions
A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, Watertown, passed away Monday July 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center...
Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, of Watertown

Obituaries

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Union says Claxton-Hepburn’s CEO is lying, calls for meeting with hospital’s board
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in...
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton
The family of Beverly J. Hall, age 90, of Lincoln Ave. are saddened to announce her passing at...
Beverly J. Hall, 90, of Waddington
Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing...
Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam
Some artists took their paint brushes outdoors to capture the streets of Cape Vincent onto...
Plein air artists capture the outdoors in Cape Vincent
The funeral service for Caleb T. Weygandt will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport...
Caleb T. Weygandt, 14, of Dexter