Herbert J. Lovely Jr., 76, of Ogdensburg

Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday (July 9, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday (July 9, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg with full military honors.

Calling hours will also be held on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Lovely passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on July 5, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Norma; his children Timothy Lovely and Angela (Steve) Ritchie all of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Daniel Lovely, Andrew Ritchie, Courtney Lovely, Christopher Ritchie & Kelsey Lovely; great grandchildren Maria Ritchie, Ella Ritchie, Wyatt Ritchie, Scarlett Ritchie and Theo Lucas; a brother Edward Lovely of Syracuse; three sisters Jeanette McQuade of Syracuse, Aletha Lovely of Ogdensburg and Sally Main of Ogdensburg.

He was predeceased by a brother Roger Lovely and a sister Mary Lovely who died in infancy.

Herb was born on August 8, 1945 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Herbert J. Sr. & Eva (Blair) Lovely. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the US Army in August of 1963 during the Vietnam War. He was married to Norma J. Williams on January 16, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Herb made a career in the US Army as a cook until his honorable discharge in November 1984. He then went to work at Cedars Nursing Home, Pier 37, Sperling’s Furniture and Harbor Master Restaurant retiring in 2006.

He enjoyed wood working, playing cards and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions have been requested to Jerry’s Run for Cancer, 3788 County Route 6, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

