Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, Watertown, passed away Monday July 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother Mrs. Pecori was born in Corona, Queens, New York on November 21, 1949, daughter of Joseph and Julia Labriola Gallo.

Julia attended school in Corona, Queens, New York before marrying her beloved husband, Paul J. Pecori III, January 15, 1977, in the town of Pamelia. Mrs. Pecori was a dedicated homemaker and leaves a legacy as a doting and caring mother and grandmother.

To know Julia Gallo Pecori was to know what it meant to be loved. She was deeply proud of her family and dedicated her life to loving her husband, children and grandchildren. Those who loved Julia will always remember her wit, her love for a sarcastic joke and how she never hesitated to pick up the phone to stay in touch with the ones she loved. Mostly Julia will be forever remembered for her fierce loyalty, and her endearing Queens accent which stayed with her even decades after moving upstate..

Surviving with her husband are her children, her son William Robayo and his wife Sandi of Cliffwood, NJ; her daughter Tonya Pecori Connolly and her husband Sean of Cape Coral, Florida; and her son Shaun Pecori and his partner Tara Thayer of Watertown. She is survived by her brothers James Gallo of Long Island and Dennis Gallo of New York City; and sisters, Lydia Gallo of Levittown, Long Island, Jeanette Ortega of Queens and Roxanne Gallo, also of Levittown. Her greatest pride and joy, Julia will forever be remembered in love by her six grandchildren; Matthew Robayo; Devin, Payton, Aron and Ryan Connolly; and Viggo Pecori. Julia is also survived by her longtime best friend and sister of the heart, Mary Carly of Adams and her family of the heart, Steve Soluri and Amy O’Brien.

Along with her parents, Julia is predeceased by her infant daughter Charlotte, brother Joseph Gallo and sisters, Annemarie Vertucci and Patricia Kerringan.

The Pecori family will receive family and friends at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 3:00 to 5:00pm Monday, July 11, 2022 immediately followed by a funeral service with Father Michael Gaffney officiating. A private burial is to follow at a later date in Long Island National Cemetery, New York.

Contributions in Julia’s honor may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network at

830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

