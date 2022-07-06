Advertisement

Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in...
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.(Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton.  A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 2:15 PM.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5 Clinton Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Louise was born July 15, 1931 in Canton, NY and was a daughter of the late Thorton and Rita (Wakeford) Perrault.  She attended St. Mary’s School, Canton High School and received her GED at a later date.

On July 20, 1949 she married her beloved James Wm. Shaw in the St. Mary’s Rectory in Canton with Fr. McCarthy as celebrant.  The couple were married nearly 73 years and raised four children.

Surviving are her husband James of Canton; her children Jim (Phyllis) Shaw of Heuvelton, Rita Allen and significant other Reuben Best of Oneida and Joe (Pam) Shaw of Canton; a sister-in-law Edna Perrault of Ogdensburg; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter Valerie Shaw (1964), sister Verlie McDermid, and two brothers Thorton and Joseph Perrault.

Louise was a member of North Country Fiddler’s Association and Skirts n Flirts square dancing club.  She loved blue grass, country music, crocheting  and the couple attended numerous festivals and dances around the area.  They often went six days a week in the North Country and in Canada.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The family of Beverly J. Hall, age 90, of Lincoln Ave. are saddened to announce her passing at...
Beverly J. Hall, 90, of Waddington
Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing...
Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam
Some artists took their paint brushes outdoors to capture the streets of Cape Vincent onto...
Plein air artists capture the outdoors in Cape Vincent
The funeral service for Caleb T. Weygandt will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport...
Caleb T. Weygandt, 14, of Dexter

Obituaries

Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of South Mechanic Street, died peacefully at her home on Monday,...
Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of Carthage
Candles
Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), 33, of Saranac Lake
Graveside services for Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on...
Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Parishville
Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Harriet E. Welcher, 69, of Massena
A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday,...
Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg
It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beautiful soul, Brandi A. Weaver, 31, who...
Brandi A. Weaver, 31