Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 2:15 PM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5 Clinton Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Louise was born July 15, 1931 in Canton, NY and was a daughter of the late Thorton and Rita (Wakeford) Perrault. She attended St. Mary’s School, Canton High School and received her GED at a later date.

On July 20, 1949 she married her beloved James Wm. Shaw in the St. Mary’s Rectory in Canton with Fr. McCarthy as celebrant. The couple were married nearly 73 years and raised four children.

Surviving are her husband James of Canton; her children Jim (Phyllis) Shaw of Heuvelton, Rita Allen and significant other Reuben Best of Oneida and Joe (Pam) Shaw of Canton; a sister-in-law Edna Perrault of Ogdensburg; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter Valerie Shaw (1964), sister Verlie McDermid, and two brothers Thorton and Joseph Perrault.

Louise was a member of North Country Fiddler’s Association and Skirts n Flirts square dancing club. She loved blue grass, country music, crocheting and the couple attended numerous festivals and dances around the area. They often went six days a week in the North Country and in Canada.

