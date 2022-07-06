Massena man accused of deliberately setting fire to apartment building

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Massena man is charged with arson.

Police said Shane Dishaw, also known as Shantell Dishaw, set fire to the hallway of an apartment building at 260 East Orvis Street during the early morning hours of June 2.

Four people were inside the building at the time.

Dishaw was charged Wednesday with:

4 counts of second-degree arson

4 counts of first-degree attempted assault

4 counts of reckless endangerment

endangering the welfare of a child

Dishaw was arraigned on the charges and ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

