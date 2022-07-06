Advertisement

Massena student’s painting hangs in U.S. Capitol

Reese Dow's piece titled "Altered" is hanging in the U.S. Capitol building.
Reese Dow's piece titled "Altered" is hanging in the U.S. Capitol building.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - A north country artist’s painting is hanging in the U.S. Capitol building.

Reese Dow’s piece titled “Altered” won this year’s Congressional Art Competition for the 21st Congressional District in New York state.

Reese said the art was mainly inspired by the indigenous boarding schools that were recently uncovered and the truth behind them.

Reese is entering her senior year at Massena Central School.

Her work hangs in the Capitol building with other pieces of art from other students from around the country.

