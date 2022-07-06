Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Scheduling Mammograms Online

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center now has an online tool for scheduling mammograms.

Radiology manager Jennifer Lundy-Kalin and director of communications and public relations Leslie DiStefano gave us a rundown during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The idea is to make it easy for patients to schedule a mammogram once they have an order from their health care provider.

You can find the tool at samaritanhealth.com/mammogram

