Morning Checkup: Scheduling Mammograms Online
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center now has an online tool for scheduling mammograms.
Radiology manager Jennifer Lundy-Kalin and director of communications and public relations Leslie DiStefano gave us a rundown during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch their interview in the video above.
The idea is to make it easy for patients to schedule a mammogram once they have an order from their health care provider.
You can find the tool at samaritanhealth.com/mammogram
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.