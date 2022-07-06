Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Massena Rehab. Paul is survived by his five sons, Jonathan and Jennifer Layaw, Raymondville; Ernest and Joan Sweet, Liverpool; Gary and Tammy Sweet, Potsdam; Tim and Cheryl Sweet, Hudson, NH; Jeff and Tina Sweet, Norwood; his daughters, Susette and Floyd Scovil, Colton; Jeanette Sweet, Syracuse and Sherry and companion James Fullerton, Norwood; as well as his beloved 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Frances in March of 1998, a daughter, Judy Mills, a granddaughter, Michelle Mills and his siblings Florence, Ineva, Donald, Doris, Hilda, Marjorie, Elaine, Harold, Clyde and Lloyd.

Born in Potsdam, NY on January 13, 1927 to the late George and Delia Tebo Layaw, Paul attended the one room Kinsman Country School until he attended Norwood High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during WWII from 1945-1947. He married Frances C. Shatraw Sweet on April 20, 1968 after her first husband passed away. Together, they raised her children and had a son of their own. She later passed away in March of 1998. Paul worked at ALCOA in Massena for over 30 years, retiring in 1989 as a die polisher and machinist. In his free time, Paul enjoyed woodworking and taught his son, Jon, to be a talented woodworker and carpenter. He also enjoyed the outdoors, watching t.v. and bowling. Paul was an avid dog lover, and loved his beloved dog Rip. Memorial donations in Paul’s memory can be made to any local humane society in his memory and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Paul F. Layaw.

