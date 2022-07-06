Plein air artists capture the outdoors in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some artists took their paint brushes outdoors to capture the streets of Cape Vincent onto canvases.

The Cape Vincent Arts Council invited a plein air group from the Thousands Islands region to the village Wednesday.

Plein air is a French term meaning “outdoors” and refers to the practice of painting entire works of art outside.

The artists on Wednesday focused on painting the outdoors of Broadway Street.

They say it’s not a realistic type of painting, but more about how light falls on objects.

Robert Russell says this is only his second year painting.

“Cape Vincent, on a day like this, painting and seeing the wonderful waterscapes and trying to capture that on your canvas, then also you enjoy the friendships that you have here,” he said.

Cheryl Simeone, a retired art teacher, says having a group to paint with means a lot to her.

“Plein air is impressionist painting,” she said. “This is what I do for my enjoyment is painting outside. I love nature and flowers, and painting flowers and whatever is out in the day.”

The plein air group has been in the north country for 14 years. Members meet up every Wednesday. Anyone is welcome to join.

