Advertisement

Plein air artists capture the outdoors in Cape Vincent

Some artists took their paint brushes outdoors to capture the streets of Cape Vincent onto...
Some artists took their paint brushes outdoors to capture the streets of Cape Vincent onto canvases.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some artists took their paint brushes outdoors to capture the streets of Cape Vincent onto canvases.

The Cape Vincent Arts Council invited a plein air group from the Thousands Islands region to the village Wednesday.

Plein air is a French term meaning “outdoors” and refers to the practice of painting entire works of art outside.

The artists on Wednesday focused on painting the outdoors of Broadway Street.

They say it’s not a realistic type of painting, but more about how light falls on objects.

Robert Russell says this is only his second year painting.

“Cape Vincent, on a day like this, painting and seeing the wonderful waterscapes and trying to capture that on your canvas, then also you enjoy the friendships that you have here,” he said.

Cheryl Simeone, a retired art teacher, says having a group to paint with means a lot to her.

“Plein air is impressionist painting,” she said. “This is what I do for my enjoyment is painting outside. I love nature and flowers, and painting flowers and whatever is out in the day.”

The plein air group has been in the north country for 14 years. Members meet up every Wednesday. Anyone is welcome to join.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line
Fort Drum soldier visiting Syracuse dies from gunshot wound
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.
8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash
Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has...
14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday
Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade.
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors
Alex Hammond
Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor

Latest News

Shane Dishaw
Massena man accused of deliberately setting fire to apartment building
Fatal crash
Carthage man takes plea deal in fatal crash
Reese Dow's piece titled "Altered" is hanging in the U.S. Capitol building.
Massena student’s painting hangs in U.S. Capitol
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money