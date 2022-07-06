Plenty of sunshine by afternoon

(WWNY) - We wake up to a dreary day. The good news is it won’t stay that way.

We could see a few sprinkles and patchy fog early. That changes by late morning or early afternoon. We’ll end up with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It won’t be a muggy night. Lows will mostly be in the 50s.

Thursday won’t be humid, either. It will be sunny with highs around 80.

It will be mostly sunny and 78 on Friday.

It’s looking like a gorgeous weekend. It will be sunny and in the low to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be hot and sticky. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be in the low 80s again on Tursday. It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain.

