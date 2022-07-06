Report: Fort Drum soldier visiting Syracuse dies from gunshot wound

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier was reportedly shot and killed in Syracuse over the long holiday weekend.

Syracuse.com reports that 19-year-old Malik Sharif Shipman was shot while visiting friends in Syracuse.

He was shot in the 300 block of Parkway Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. He died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital.

Shipman was reportedly from Fairburn, Georgia.

