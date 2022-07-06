Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Vanduzee, Lawrence & Thompson streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown Streets will be closed for road work Wednesday and a third will be closed for sewer work.

Vanduzee Street will be closed for road work between West Main and Coffeen streets starting at 5:30 a.m.

Road work will close Lawrence Street between Vanduzee and Sill streets starting at 7 a.m.

Work on both streets is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Sewer work will close Thompson Street starting at 6:30 a.m., which will block access to the Sacred Heart School parking lot.

Access to the lot will be from Davidson Street only.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday.

In all three cases, drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.
8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash
Alex Hammond
Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor
Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has...
14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday
Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade.
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors
State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
Teen goes missing for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Latest News

The Watertown city council gave final approval Tuesday night to a new Stewart’s Shops on...
Watertown council approves Washington Street Stewart’s plan
WWNY
WWNY Aging pipes blamed for Watertown’s recent water main breaks
WWNY
WWNY High fuel prices, fewer workers affect local fairs and festivals
WWNY 10 complete training to become much-needed truck drivers