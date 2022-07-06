Traffic advisory: Vanduzee, Lawrence & Thompson streets in Watertown
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown Streets will be closed for road work Wednesday and a third will be closed for sewer work.
Vanduzee Street will be closed for road work between West Main and Coffeen streets starting at 5:30 a.m.
Road work will close Lawrence Street between Vanduzee and Sill streets starting at 7 a.m.
Work on both streets is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
Sewer work will close Thompson Street starting at 6:30 a.m., which will block access to the Sacred Heart School parking lot.
Access to the lot will be from Davidson Street only.
Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday.
In all three cases, drivers are encouraged to find other routes.
