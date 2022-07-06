Traffic advisory: Vanduzee, Lawrence & Thompson streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown Streets will be closed for road work Wednesday and a third will be closed for sewer work.

Vanduzee Street will be closed for road work between West Main and Coffeen streets starting at 5:30 a.m.

Road work will close Lawrence Street between Vanduzee and Sill streets starting at 7 a.m.

Work on both streets is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Sewer work will close Thompson Street starting at 6:30 a.m., which will block access to the Sacred Heart School parking lot.

Access to the lot will be from Davidson Street only.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday.

In all three cases, drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

