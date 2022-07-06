Troy M. Taylor, 47, of Lisbon

Mr. Taylor passed away on Monday (July 4, 2022) after suffering a major stroke. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Troy M. Taylor, age 47 of Lisbon will be held at 6:00pm on Friday (July 8, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Taylor passed away on Monday (July 4, 2022) after suffering a major stroke.

Surviving is his wife Penny; children Alec (Paeton) Rowsam of Lowville, Keegan Taylor of Syracuse and Leah Taylor of Ogdensburg; step children Johnathan Scott of Watertown, Brandon Scott of Texas and Harry Scott of Lisbon; his mother Kathy Lashomb of Cornwall, NY; his father William (Mary) Taylor of Ogdensburg; a sister Billi Jo (Kenneth) LaPiene of Heuvelton, Kathleen (Edgar) Contreras of New Windsor, NY; father-in-law Wayne LeBarge & his companion Susan Ward of Lisbon; step-sister Amy Bernard of Lyn, Ontario; sister-in-laws Cathi LeBarge & her companion Terilyn Diez of Schenectady and Andrea (Lucas) West of Rodman, NY; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins. A sister-in-law Amy Harvey predeceased him.

Troy was born on October 30, 1974 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of William & Kathy (Kiah) Taylor. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1993 and continued his education at Mater Dei College. He entered the US Army for a brief period, but was later medically discharged. He was married to the love of his life, Penny LeBarge on July 7, 2018.

During his career he was employed at Walmart, Relco, Lowes, St. Lawrence-Lewis Boces and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center where he was recently working as a motor vehicle operator. Troy was a member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT, Knights of Columbus Council 258 and former member of the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad. He enjoyed being part of the fire department, storm chasing, weather forecasting, golfing, camping, collecting baseball cards, watching sports, especially NY Giants, Syracuse Orange, Yankees, Clarkson Hockey, NASCAR, fantasy baseball and football and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

