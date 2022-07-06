Watertown council approves Washington Street Stewart’s plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city lawmakers gave the go-ahead Tuesday night to build a new Stewart’s Shop on Washington Street.

Council members voted 3-1 to approve site plans for the more than 3,000-square-foot convenience store and gas canopy at the corner of Flower Avenue East.

The lone “no” came from Mayor Jeff Smith. Council member Sarah Compo Pierce was not present.

The plans received pushback from people who were concerned it would change the character of the neighborhood.

Stewart’s revised its plans based on public and council feedback by adding trees to reduce noise, putting in appropriate light fixtures, and enforcing no late-night deliveries. Council members decided to not put in a no-right-turn sign onto Flower Avenue East because some felt it wasn’t enforceable.

Chuck Marshall with Stewart’s Shops says he’s excited to move forward with the project.

“Through this process we were really able to come up with a win-win for both us and the city and I think that’s beneficial and that’s our job as a corporate citizen,” he said. “I understand that change is difficult but it’s our job again to mitigate that change and make it as beneficial as possible.”

Marshall said construction is expected to start in August and be completed this fall.

