Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of Carthage

Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of South Mechanic Street, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.  Yvonne was born on March 23, 1939, to the late James & Lilac (Tillie) Newman at their homestead in Carthage, NY.  She attended Carthage School where she graduated in 1957 and was awarded the Betty Crocker Award and A Dictation Award. In September 1957, she began working as a Clerk for Prudential Insurance Company and she was promoted to Office Manager in 1981 until she retired in 1994.

Yvonne married Kenneth E. Pettit on November 11. 1978 in Carthage, NY. Mr. Pettit died on January 19, 2007.

She is survived by her siblings, she has two brothers, Rocky (Carol) Newman, Randy D. (Cheryl) Newman, and a sister, Barbara (Harry) Gotham.

She was a Lifetime Member of the VFW in Carthage, she and Ken traveled in their camper going to many states, along with Canada, and Mexico; they started spending the winters in Florida at Clover Leaf Forest RV Park.  They moved to Clover Leaf Farms in 2006, where her sister Patricia Schermerhorn lived for a few years before she passed away.  She enjoyed BINGO, knitting, plastic canvas, and latch hooking.

Yvonne also had three deceased brothers, Gerald J. Newman, Frederick A. Newman, and Gary L. Newman.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home.   Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at 1:00 pm in the Fairview Cemetery Carthage, New York. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

