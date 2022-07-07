Arthur “Art” Jeffers, 68, of Chaumont

Arthur (only his mother called him that) “Art” Jeffers, 68, passed away on his own terms at his home in Chaumont under the care of his loving wife, Ellen, friend and RN Rachel Gallagher, and the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arthur (only his mother called him that) “Art” Jeffers, 68, passed away on his own terms at his home in Chaumont under the care of his loving wife, Ellen, friend and RN Rachel Gallagher, and the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County on July 3rd.

A life well lived, Art was a Watertown Northsider growing up (Dad: Harvey Sr; Mom: Earline). He graduated WHS in 1972 (he’ll miss the 50th reunion in August but wasn’t much of a reunion type guy anyway) and he attended Paul Smith’s College. (Forestry he claimed but he never knew much about trees.) He loved hunting and especially on Tug Hill in the “Old Railroad Bed” and he was an avid fisherman of walleye, perch and smallmouth bass with Ellen often at his side.

Art and Ellen McGrath Jeffers were married for over 37 years having tied the knot at Poor Richard’s East in 1984. It was the first (and maybe only) wedding and reception at the establishment - a local neighborhood place for Ellen and one of Art’s many 2nd homes in his day. Art and Ellen’s time together was filled with many adventures and, of course, some sad moments (the deaths of parents and especially of Art’s beloved brother, Harvey Jr. - “Doc” , in 1995). There were no children from the marriage. When the question was inevitably asked, the response was jokingly (in unison), “Babies?? We don’t need no stinkin’ babies!”. You really had to know them.

After working at Garns Supply, Hyde Plumbing and Northrop Motor Co. (the dealership’s first finance manager) Art, a self-taught carpenter, opened his own business as Art’s Home Improvements. He was a one man operation whose customers often became not only repeat customers but friends as well. Art was also very proud of the work he did in the 5 houses he shared with Ellen. From Charles St. in Watertown to Pt. Peninsula to Crossville and Hilham in Tennessee and then to Chaumont, Art made good on his promise to turn each house into a home.

Art always said he hated funerals (calling hours worse) so there’ll be “none of that”. Final arrangements are entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. , Watertown. Online condolences to the family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com and also on Ellen’s Facebook page Ellen McGrath Jeffers. (Art wasn’t fond of electronic devices but was caught on Ellen’s Facebook and of course on Newzjunky quite often.)

