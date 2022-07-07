Cold front Friday could bring a shower

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tonight will be a mainly clear night with lows getting down to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs reaching the mid 70s. A cold front will push through during the afternoon hours which will give us a small chance for a few showers in the afternoon hours. Most locations will likely stay dry, but a shower can’t be ruled out.

Saturday highs will stay in the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday high will top out in the upper 70s with mostly skies.

Monday will be a dry day with highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday rain will return to the forecast at a 50% chance with highs around 80.

Wednesday highs will reach the upper 70s with a 40% chance for a few lingering showers.

Thursday highs will top out in the upper 70s with dry weather expected.

