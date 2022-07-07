Advertisement

Cora Louise Mary Joanette, 82, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Cora Louise Mary Joanette, age 82, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating.

Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral on Saturday July 9, 2022 at 9:00AM at Frary Funeral Home.

Mrs. Joanette passed away on July 6, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Cora is survived by her children, Thomas Joanette and his wife, Carol, Allen Joanette and his wife, Kim, all of Ogdensburg, NY and Vicky Warren and her companion, Cesar David, of Canton, NY, and Kevin Joanette and his wife, Robin, of Maryland; twenty six grandchildren; fifty four greatgrandchildren; two great-greatgrandchildren nieces; her brother, Richard Dings and his wife, Patricia, of Ogdensburg; a son in law, John Warren; her best friends, Carol Richter, Randy Harper, and Princess Ali; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by two sons, George and Gary Joanette; three brothers, Robert and Patrick Dings and Randy Livingston; and two sisters, Bonnie Dailey, and Lucina Kirby.

Cora Louise was born on August 16, 1939, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Robert Aldolphus and Mary Ellen Kiah Dings. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy.

Cora married George A. Joanette on November 16, 1957, at Notre Dame Church with the Rev. Robert Martin officiating. He predeceased her on February 26, 2002.

Cora cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was a past member of the Moose lodge, enjoyed family cookouts, puzzles, and looked forward to her nightly cotton candy ice cream cone.

Donations may be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

