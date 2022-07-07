Dona M. Dunn, 82, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Dona M. Dunn, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Elderwood at Liverpool Nursing Home.

Prior to being placed in a home, Dona was a life-long resident of Waddington, NY.

Born in Ogdensburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Romae (Richer) Pike. She was united in marriage to the late Floyd Dunn on August 23, 1958 at the Waddington Methodist Church.

Dona is survived by two sons and three daughters. Steven and Ursula Dunn of Denver, Co; Michael Dunn and Regina Morrone of LaPlata, MD; Terry and Brad Firkins of Fayetteville, NY; Judy Dunn of Bridgeport, NY and Brenda and Jim Kozsan of Massena, NY.

She is also survived by one brother and two sisters. Kenneth Pike of Waddington, NY; Grace McBath of Waddington, NY and Alice Dumas of Waddington, NY. She is survived by ten Grandchildren, Meghan Russo, Erin Pierce, Katie Pistello, Joshua Dunn, Leah Custer-Twiss, Kyrie Dunn, Jenna Dunn, Tiffany Dunn, Zachary Kozsan and Nicholas Kozsan. Eight Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Dona was predeceased by six brothers and four sisters; Donald Pike, Jerome Pike, Albert Pike, George Pike, Victor Pike, Vernon Pike, Dorothy Osterhout, Beatrice French, Doris Cameron and Betty Johnson.

Dona was an active member of the Women’s Auxiliary. Her hobbies were sewing, quilt making, baking, reading and spending time with her friends and relatives. She took so much joy spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren attending as many events as she could. She was an active member of her community often giving of her time and showing genuine kindness to others.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 12 from 3-6pm with a funeral service immediately following at 6pm at the Phillips Memorial Home on 28 Clinton Street, Waddington, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dona’s name to the Champion-Hobkirk American Legion Post 420, 23 Fenton Street, Waddington, NY 13694 toward scholarships for students

Friends and relatives are invited to share online condolences at www.Phillipsmemorial.com

