Donald E. Hamilton, 53, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized.

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald E. Hamilton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.