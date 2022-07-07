Advertisement

Donald E. Hamilton, 53, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. 

Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. 

A complete obituary will be available when finalized. 

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald E. Hamilton.

