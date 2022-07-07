Eileen E. Basham, 82, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Eileen E. (Irish) Basham, 82, Hannawa Falls, NY peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Eileen was born on April 14, 1940, in Potsdam to Claude and Thelma (Cary) Irish. She attended school in Potsdam. Graduating from Potsdam High School in 1958. On August 29, 1958, she married Henry (Pete) Basham at the United Methodist Church in Hannawa Falls, NY.

In her early years she was a member of 4-H and volunteered in her community. She was a devoted person of faith and member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 43 years. One of her best life experiences was when she was able to travel on a church mission trip to Kenya with her church group to carry the word of the Lord and where she made many lifelong friends. Eileen was always quick to lend a hand and served many roles in the church. She was a valued and dedicated employee for over 35 years at Clarkson University, at the time of her retirement in 1999 she was an administrative assistant to the President of the University.

Survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 64 years, Pete; her children and their spouses, Reese (and Connie) Basham, Parishville, NY; Lori (and Ken) Whitney, Fairfield, CT; Kelly (and Rob) Hirss, Fairfax, VT. Her grandchildren, Stacy and Scott Basham, Alaina (Whitney) Seely and Rebecca Whitney, and Holly Mashaw. Four great grandchildren, Alyssa, Jayden, Isla and Gavin. Additionally survived by her brother, Duane (and Carol) Irish, Parishville, NY and her sister, Jane Brown, Canton, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her family unconditionally and worked tirelessly to nurture and support them.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her infant son, Scott Spencer; and by her recently deceased brother, David Irish.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY. Calling hours are Saturday, July 9th from 2 - 5 PM. Ceremony will be Sunday, July 10th at Emmanuel Baptist Church with viewing hours from 12:30 - 1 PM, followed by the service. Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hannawa Falls, NY.

Donations can be made to the mission program through her church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 May Rd., Potsdam, NY 13676, or checks can be made out to the REW Cancer Treatment Center and sent to:

CHMC Foundation, 125 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, Online donations can be made at the following link: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E342281&id=1.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

