Fred J. Mitchell, 61, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Fred J. Mitchell, 61, of Sweet Flag Estates, suddenly passed away on June 29, 2022 at his home.

Fred was born on December 17, 1955, a twin child of Joseph and Josephine (Barnes) Mitchell. He attended school in St. Regis Village and General Vanier and proudly achieved his GED through Iohahi:io.

For most of his life, Fred worked in the construction industry as an ironworker, carpenter, and electrician. He also worked in security and mostly enjoyed being a taxi driver. He enjoyed making baskets, working on cars, playing bingo, online gaming, and playing cards. Fred also enjoyed his Friday night socials, traveling with his family, and driving Miss Daisy – his former wife, Joyce.

Fred is survived by his children, Karole “Minn” Mitchell (Karahwiio McDonald), Angie (Steve) Green, and Joseph Mitchell, all of Akwesasne; and Leah (Ryan) Chaytor of Cornwall; his grandchildren, Iakohonwentsiawakon, Kioronrote, Kaheritakhe, Tehonekathe, Kanahwiio, Carla, Devon, Chuya, Kayzia, and Johnny; his former wife and travel companion, Joyce King; his twin sister, Freda White and additional sisters, Louise Lazore, Jessica Lazore, Cindy Mitchell, and Laura Mitchell; his brothers, Carl (Anita) Mitchell and Curtis Mitchell; his godchildren, Tammy White and Louise McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Theresa Johnson; a grandson, Mackenzie; and his best friend, Russell Mitchell.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Iohahi:io Akwesasne Education and Training Institute.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

