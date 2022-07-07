Lawrence Mitchell, Jr,, 83, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Mitchell, Jr,, 83, a longtime resident of State Route 11B, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022 at United Helper Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, where he had been a resident of the past few years.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.