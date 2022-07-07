Advertisement

Mary N. Aiken, 99, formally of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mary N. Aiken, 99, formally of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 1, 2022.
Mary Wood Noel was born on October 22, 1922 in Roanoke Virginia. She was the youngest of six children to Vivian and Francis Noel. In 1943 she joined the US Navy Waves. She proudly served her country; after her honorable discharge in 1946, she married the love of her life, Rudolph Clifford Aiken.

Rudy and Mary raised three children. She worked as a secretary at Potsdam University until her retirement. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Potsdam and enjoyed singing in the choir.

She is survived by her children, Gerald (Charlotte) Aiken, Nancy (Tim) Thompson, and Debbie C. Aiken. She was loved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by Rudy and her son Richard.

Graveside services with military honors will be held for Mary and Rudy at 11:00 on July 11 at the Bayside cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ASPCA or to Wounded Warriors.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

