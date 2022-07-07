Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man, who’s accused of stealing money he was supposed to protect, has a history of embezzlement.

We’re talking about Mark Phillips, the former finance officer of a veterans service club. He’s accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from the Massena group. It turns out, Phillips has a history of theft going back 40 years.

2022. Mark Phillips is charged with a felony count of grand larceny. The alleged victim: AMVETS Post 4 in Massena.

“We found several purchases from BJ’s Wholesale. We do not have a BJ’s card. So, he was using his BJ’s card and our debit card and doing his gas purchases and grocery purchases and whatnot,” said Commander Fred Cockayne.

Gas and groceries. They figure prominently in Phillips’ two other cases of theft.

1983. Phillips admits to embezzling more than $14,000 from the Massena Rescue Squad while he served as president.

According to Watertown Daily Times archives, he pumped the rescue squad’s gasoline into his personal vehicle and wrote checks from the squad’s account to buy food.

Court papers show Phillips was sentenced to 120-days in jail and ordered to pay back the stolen money.

1993. Phillips is sentenced to up to 4 years in prison in Dannemora after pleading guilty to yet another grand larceny charge.

According to Watertown Daily Times archives, Phillips admitted to stealing $184,000 worth of gasoline from his employer, Econo Fuels of Massena, where he worked as a truck driver. The fuel was then sold to a third party.

In both cases, the thefts happened over a period of years. At Massena’s AMVETS, the commander believes Phillips embezzled from the group for years as well. He says the only reason he got caught was because of something Phillips allegedly said.

“He made the comment that he could slide money from one account to another and nobody would ever know and that set off alarm bells,” said Cockayne.

Given Phillips’ history, why would AMVETS allow him to handle its money? The commander says Phillips seemed to have turned his life around since his convictions and members thought they could trust him. The commander says they “dropped the ball” when it comes to financial oversight but this has taught them an important lesson.

7 News was unable to track down Phillips for comment. His lawyer didn’t return our calls.

If convicted as a third-time felony offender, Phillips could face up to 7 years in prison.

