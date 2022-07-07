Advertisement

Participant recommends American Legion Boys State

American Legion Boys State
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage student Corey Decker is back from a week at American Legion Boys State at SUNY Morrisville.

He told us about his experience on 7 News This Morning.

He says Boys State is a great opportunity to learn how government works. Much of the time is spent campaigning for various elected positions.

Corey says he was elected county judge.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

