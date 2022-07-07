A perfect July day

(WWNY) - You’ll want to grab your shades and sunscreen, because we’ll have all sunshine all day.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. Some places could hit 80 or better.

We’ll have a comfortable night. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will be close to 80 on Friday, too. Skies will be mostly sunny.

It will be sunny all weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

