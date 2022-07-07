And the price tag is? Fixing Flynn pool will cost millions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Repairs needed to reopen Watertown’s Flynn pool will cost $3 million to $4 million.

The estimates went to Watertown mayor Jeff Smith Thursday, who shared them with 7 News.

The numbers are far higher than an estimate last October by the city engineer, who put the price tag at $735,000. At the time, city officials said the estimate was optimistic, and cautioned it could go higher if major structural deficiencies are found in the shell.

Flynn pool is the only city pool on Watertown’s north side, and there has been debate over whether to repair and reopen it.

The estimates Mayor Smith received Thursday include two options - one for $2.9 million and one for $4.1 million. The more expensive option raises the price on swimming pool “construction and demolition” from $775,000 to more than $1.1 million.

More information about the estimates is expected Friday.

