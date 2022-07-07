Rapids split double dip with Elmira

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Elmira Pioneers Wednesday night in a doubleheader at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Pioneers would take game one of this double dip over the Rapids 7-2.

Elmira had all the scoring in two innings with five runs in the third followed by two runs in the fourth.

Watertown had single runs in the sixth and seventh but would come up short.

The news, though, would be much better in game two.

The Rapids won that second game 4-2.

