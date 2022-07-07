R&B begin defense of title with action against familiar foe

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black start the defense of their Empire Football League title against a familiar foe on the road this Saturday.

The last time the two teams met was in the EFL championship last year with the Red & Black beating Glens Falls 37-8.

For the Red & Black, it was their third EFL title. Glens Falls has won six league crowns. Both teams have a long rivalry.

Glens Halls started as the Hudson Falls Greenjackets in 1928. That’s still young compared to the Red & Black, who go back to 1896.

As far as this year’s Glens Falls team, R&B offensive coordinator Jerry Levine had a chance to scout the Greenjackets in their lone preseason game, which was a win.

There’s good news for the Red & Black. The game will be at a different location this season.

