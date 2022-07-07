Advertisement

Reverend Father Thomas James, 58, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Reverend Father Thomas James, 58, of Vincent Street died peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

A full obituary will be published soon. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

