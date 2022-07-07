Advertisement

Route 12 crash injures 4

Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a car heading toward Alexandria Bay was trying to make a left-hand turn into Tricia’s Rondette restaurant when it hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.

Three people were taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay to be evaluated for minor injuries, including neck pain. A fourth complained of chest pain and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The crash closed the highway for about an hour.

