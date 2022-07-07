Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: A star-spangled edition

(WWNY) - It’s a red, white, and blue edition of Send It To 7 Pics of the Week as people shared the way they observed the Fourth of July holiday.

Aside from some great firework shots, viewers also shared the 1776 Run in Cape Vincent and the Independence Day parade in Madrid. Thanks to M.J. Rocker for the pics -- and Hunter Willmart, who can be seen in the parade.

It seems like the little ones had a fun week, including a baby lounging about with a corn cob and Meadow Rose Tessier from Norwood. Her gramma says she was so excited for Fourth of July festivities and is quite the little firecracker herself.

A group of kiddos had an ice cream parade in Dexter. Nelson Symonds shared pics from Lickety Split showing a big order for some little customers.

There was a special sighting in Norwood of a half albino white-tailed deer! Frank and Lena Matthie were able to capture the special creature on camera.

And with summertime sunsets comes a whole array of colors.

We can see purple skies in Waddington, pink skies in Russell, orange skies in Eel Bay, and a little bit of every color in Carthage.

