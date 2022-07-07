Sheriff relieved there were no injuries as drug suspect ran into Potsdam Walmart

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s sheriff is relieved no one got hurt after a string of incidents Wednesday that ended at the Potsdam Walmart.

Police carrying rifles entered that store to arrest a man who they say wouldn’t pull over for a traffic stop in the Madrid-Waddington area.

Officials said his car crashed into a sign near the Potsdam Walmart. The man ran into Walmart and police needed to respond quickly with many unknowns.

Once inside, police arrested 31-year-old Taj Fisher of the Bronx without a problem.

“If we had not acted and something occurred, then, you know, then we would have obviously been second-guessed on our actions and you know law enforcement has to make split-second decisions all the time and we’re doing those decisions with the public safety in mind,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.

The sheriff’s office said Fisher was found to be in possession of approximately 4.5 ounces of fentanyl, and 3 ounces of cocaine. The total street value of the drugs seized was approximately $100,000, officials said.

Fisher is charged with second and third-degree counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Fisher is being held without bail in the county jail.

