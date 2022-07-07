Advertisement

Sheriff relieved there were no injuries as drug suspect ran into Potsdam Walmart

Taj Fisher
Taj Fisher(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s sheriff is relieved no one got hurt after a string of incidents Wednesday that ended at the Potsdam Walmart.

Police carrying rifles entered that store to arrest a man who they say wouldn’t pull over for a traffic stop in the Madrid-Waddington area.

Officials said his car crashed into a sign near the Potsdam Walmart. The man ran into Walmart and police needed to respond quickly with many unknowns.

Once inside, police arrested 31-year-old Taj Fisher of the Bronx without a problem.

“If we had not acted and something occurred, then, you know, then we would have obviously been second-guessed on our actions and you know law enforcement has to make split-second decisions all the time and we’re doing those decisions with the public safety in mind,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.

The sheriff’s office said Fisher was found to be in possession of approximately 4.5 ounces of fentanyl, and 3 ounces of cocaine. The total street value of the drugs seized was approximately $100,000, officials said.

Fisher is charged with second and third-degree counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Fisher is being held without bail in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
Police line
Fort Drum soldier visiting Syracuse dies from gunshot wound
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Fatal crash
Carthage man takes plea deal in fatal crash
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Union says Claxton-Hepburn’s CEO is lying, calls for meeting with hospital’s board

Latest News

Lewis County General Hospital Residential Healthcare Facility
Planned rule reversal to save some north country hospitals millions
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Union representing Claxton workers worried as contract nears end
Mark Phillips
Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey